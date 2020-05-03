John V. Mullin, beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (nee Buker) Mullin; loving father of Sean Mullin, Kathleen (Jim) Maertzig and Michael (Sherry) Mullin; dear brother of Elizabeth (the late Jake) Mahal, Mary Jo (the late Tom) Dockery and the late Joseph, Francis and Fr. Edward Mullin; brother-in-law of Janice (Art) Taillon; grandfather of John (Stephanie) Maertzig, Nicole Maertzig and Brittany Maertzig; great-grandfather of Easton and Colton Maertzig and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.