John V. Mullin
1931 - 2020
John V. Mullin, beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (nee Buker) Mullin; loving father of Sean Mullin, Kathleen (Jim) Maertzig and Michael (Sherry) Mullin; dear brother of Elizabeth (the late Jake) Mahal, Mary Jo (the late Tom) Dockery and the late Joseph, Francis and Fr. Edward Mullin; brother-in-law of Janice (Art) Taillon; grandfather of John (Stephanie) Maertzig, Nicole Maertzig and Brittany Maertzig; great-grandfather of Easton and Colton Maertzig and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Risen Lord Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
