Donnellan Family Funeral Services
John Glavin
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Parish
524 Ninth Street
Wilmette, IL
John Vincent Glavin passed peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 27, in the company of his loving wife. John was preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Irene Glavin, and sister Nora Glavin Raith. John is survived by his wife, Retta, his sister, Helen Gourley, his children Paul (Lara) Messersmith-Glavin, Michael (Pegeen) Glavin, and Katherine (Jonah) Glavin Auteri, his former spouse and mother of his sons Elaine Pawlak, and his grandchildren Ronan, Silas, and Declan. Visitation Friday August 2, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday August 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Parish, 524 Ninth Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 West Monroe Street, Chicago, Illinois 60606, , Post Office Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660. Info. www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
