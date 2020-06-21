John W. Aldridge Sr.
1922 - 2020
John William Aldridge, Sr., went home to be with Jesus on June 19th at 9:15AM at his home with family alongside him. John is survived by his son John William Aldridge Jr., (Stephanie) daughter Bette Wagner, (Richard), and daughter Linda McCullough (Diseased) (John). John Aldridge is survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. John obtained his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. John's community service includes eleven years on the school board of district 401 including a period as president. John was also a member of Elmwood Park Presbyterian church and Oak Park Country Club. John served in the Navy (Merchant Marines) during WW II where he saw active duty in the Pacific theater. John was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Commander with a chief engineer's license. John also worked on the top-secret Manhattan Project. He is loved, appreciated and dearly missed. Arrangement entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Acacia Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Bassi Chapels - Chicago
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
773-637-4441
