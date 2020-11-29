John W. Burke, age 67, of Western Springs. Beloved husband of Kathy Burke (nee Rizzo) for a wonderful 41 years. Loving father of the late Colleen, Denny (Sarah), Maureen (Tom Mysz), and Meghan Burke. Devoted grandfather of Erin, Conor, and Grace. Dear brother of Jim, Tim (Patti), and Susan Burke. Fond uncle, cousin, and friend to many. John was a graduate of Brother Rice High School, Class - '71 and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Alum. Due to the current group restriction, visitation will be held privately by family. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558 on Tuesday, December 1st for 11:00am Mass. Group limit of 160 and social distancing guidelines in place. All friends and family must pre-register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-john1
. Please arrive a few minutes early to check in and be seated. Masks required. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Brain Tumor Association at abta.org
. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
.