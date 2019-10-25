|
John W. "Jack" Cleary; beloved husband of Jacqueline Cleary, nee Higey; loving father of Julie (Peter, Sr.) Schaefer; dear grandfather of Grace and Peter, Jr., fond brother of Thomas (Karyl) and the late James Cleary; fond uncle of many. Memorial Visitation Sunday 12:00PM to 3:00PM, followed by a Memorial Service and Military Honors at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove. Interment Private. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many. Join us as we celebrate his life. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019