John W. Clifford Sr., age 65, beloved father of Sean and Thomas Clifford. Dear brother of Walter and Paul Clifford and the late Christy Doyle and Madeline Cliffford, loving nephew of the late Rev. Paul Clifford S.J. ,son of the late Jack and Charlotte, John was a partner at Jack F. Clifford & Associates, Ltd, Law Firm in Chicago. John received his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law, and practiced law for four decades. John was a lover of literature, especially Shakespeare and Joyce. Memorial visitation, Tuesday, March 26, from 4 to 8 pm at the John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave, Chicago, a funeral Mass will be celebrated, Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Church,6559 N. Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions in John's name to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, Il 60660. Funeral info: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019