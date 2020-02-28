|
John W. Dombrowski 92, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army Veteran. Dear brother of the late Leo (the late Mary) Dombrowski. Fond uncle of Nancy Dombrowski (Gerard Sidorowicz), Leo (Susan), James, John (Victoria Dal Santo), Robert (Kelly) and Gerald (Pamela) Dombrowski and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Rita H.S. and De Paul University. Visitation Saturday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel 7740 S. Western Ave. Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rita High School. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020