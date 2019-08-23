|
John W. Fox, Jr. of Berkeley, age 75. Loving son of the late John W. and Mary R. Fox; dear brother of Sr. Sean Fox, Robert H. (late Mary), Jerry (Camille) and the late Jim (MaryAnn) Fox; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the health care providers at Elmhust Hospital Clinic & Cancer Center and Sunrise of Lombard Assisted Living. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019