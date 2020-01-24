|
|
John W. Gridley, 93, of Winnetka. Loving husband of the late Sarah Therese; father of Margaret Power, John, Jr. (Jeanette) and James (Renata) Gridley; proud grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Maggie, Brendan, Patrick, Ryan, Kaelyn, Matthew and Nicole. Brother of Alice May Harrison. Former father-in-law of Michael Power. Companion of Mirjana Markovich. Visitation, Sunday, January 26, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass: Monday, January 27, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Divine Mercy Parish, 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020