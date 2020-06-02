John Grzywa, 70, of Park Ridge, IL passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. Loving companion of Maggie Anderson, he leaves to cherish his memory: daughters Lisa (Keith) Ohlhausen and Tiffany Grzywa; grandchildren Alexander Barnes, Jaedan Eads, Kaylee Eads, and Brett Clausen; great granddaughter Maddy; nieces Kerry, Kyrsti (Dominic Tolen), Kourtney, and Gloria Grzywa; great nieces Ryan and Nevada. To carry on the siblings' revelry of laughter he leaves behind dear brother Jeff (Sue) Grzywa). He was preceded in death by his beloved brother James (Cathy) Grzywa, James' infant daughter, Megan, and his parents, John and Evelyn (nee Larson) and his friends in fellowship Steve, Neil and Mike.



Memorial Donations in his name may be made to:



First Step House, 1029 Graceland Avenue,



Des Plaines, Illinois 60016





