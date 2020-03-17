Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map

John W. Hertzel

John W. Hertzel Obituary
John W. Hertzel, 68 years, of Poland, Ohio formerly of Chicago. Loving father of Dorie Maryan of Indianapolis, IN & the late James Hertzel. Proud grandfather of 1. Devoted son of the late Patricia nee Fealey & Martin Hertzel. Dear brother of Martin (Patricia) Hertzel of Chicago, Daniel (Marilyn) Hertzel of Chicago, Pastor Tom (Patricia) Hertzel of Poland, OH, MaryElizabeth Hertzel of Boston, MA & the late Tim Hertzel & infant brother Jimmy Hertzel. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Thursday at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. John was an electrician and founder of Integrated Project Resources in Salem, Ohio and a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 134 in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -