John W. Hertzel, 68 years, of Poland, Ohio formerly of Chicago. Loving father of Dorie Maryan of Indianapolis, IN & the late James Hertzel. Proud grandfather of 1. Devoted son of the late Patricia nee Fealey & Martin Hertzel. Dear brother of Martin (Patricia) Hertzel of Chicago, Daniel (Marilyn) Hertzel of Chicago, Pastor Tom (Patricia) Hertzel of Poland, OH, MaryElizabeth Hertzel of Boston, MA & the late Tim Hertzel & infant brother Jimmy Hertzel. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Services will take place Thursday at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. John was an electrician and founder of Integrated Project Resources in Salem, Ohio and a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 134 in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020