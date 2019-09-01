|
John W. "Jack" Hester 89, of Estero, FL died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Jack was born November 14, 1929 in Chicago, IL a son of the late Joseph H. and Mary M. (Kell) Hester. He had been a resident of Bonita Springs and Estero since 2000 coming from Naperville, IL.
He attended technical school for graphic arts in Chicago and after the death of his father, Jack and his brother; Joseph took over the operations of their father's printing business, Loose Leaf Printing in Chicago. He would eventually retire in 2012.
He was a parishioner at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
Survivors include his three stepchildren, Anne M. Bailey and her husband, Tim of Bonita Springs, FL, William McGah and his wife, Ann of Olathe, KS and Robert "Mitch" McGah of Michigan City, IN; his brother, Joseph H. Hester of Park Ridge, IL; two sisters, Kathryn McElligott and her husband, Thomas of Glenview, IL and Margaret Hester of Des Plaines, IL, 4 grandchildren, Peter, Patrick, Mike and Kelly and 6 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brenna, Owen, Gwen, Breccan and Maren.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Anne J. Hester on January 19, 2014.
A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul the Cross Church in Park Ridge, IL . Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Park Ridge, IL.
