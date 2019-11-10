Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
John W. Hionis Obituary
John W. Hionis, May 31, 1954-November 6, 2019; beloved son of Thomas and Lorraine Hionis; loving brother of Thomas and Michael (Dolly) Hionis; dear nephew of the late Michael (Pauline) Hionis, the late Virginia Petenes, the late Francis (Hal) Knox, Ted and Pam Hionis, the late James (the late Agnes) Higgins, the late Bud (the late Virginia) Higgins, the late Thomas (the late Posey) Higgins; Margaret (Stasys) Neimanas, Elizabeth (the late Bill) Preisser and many nieces, nephews and friends. He loved his cocker spaniels. He was always willing to lend a helping hand where needed. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Ralph Massey Funeral Director, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
