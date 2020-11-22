John W. Nosko, devoted husband of the late Mildred (nee Kruto), veteran of the Korean War, age 90. Loving father of John M. (Karen), Eileen (George) Lukes, Steven (Jacqueline); proud grandfather of Anne (Daniel) Grundy, Susan (David) Persa, Laura (Paul) Steinwald, Elizabeth (Sean) Fioritto, Christine Lukes (Lee Nadolski), Michael Nosko, and Rachel Nosko; great-grandfather of 10; cherished brother of Zelmira (the late Milan) Tomaska and nieces Paula Tomaska Doyle and Diana Tomaska.



John joined the Marine Corps Reserve after graduating from Lane Tech and was called to active duty during the Korean War. He was a long time active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Chicago. He was an accomplished musician with a life-long love of music and especially enjoyed singing bass with Chorus Zora. John worked for Swift & Co. (later Conagra) in various roles for over 40 years. John and Mildred enjoyed visiting and hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park after retiring. His family was very important to him and he treasured the times he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known for his energetic enthusiasm and leaves many friends.



John passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 and entombment at Bohemian National Cemetery was private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store