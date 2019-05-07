It is with great sadness that the family of John (Jack) Walter Rynne announces his passing on April 14, 2019 at the age of 81 years. John was born and raised in Chicago and was originally from Little Flower Parish. John graduated from Leo High School, received his bachelor's degree from St. Procopius College and later a master's degree in Social Administration from Loyola University. John worked for Amoco Corporation (Standard Oil) for 38 years and retired in 1995 as a director of employee benefits and planning. After retirement, John volunteered for Respond Now in Chicago Heights, Il. John enjoyed traveling and visited 99 countries (we hope that we are not missing any).John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 9 years, Romualda (nee Laurinaityte) her daughters Lijana and Lolita , son Shawn, daughter Marie (Paul) Tucker, 3 grandchildren (Austin, Amanda and Alyssa Tucker), sister Rosemary (Jack) Gleason, brother Terrence (Sally) Rynne and many nieces and nephews. John survived his first wife of 42 years, Renee (nee Fontaine) Rynne - mother of Shawn and Marie. Renee passed away on March 3, 2008 at the age of 73.A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint William Church, 601 Seagate Dr. Naples, FL 34108, at 2:00pm on Friday May 3, 2019. Interment will be at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples FL and the ceremony will be private. A memorial service for all of John's family and friends will be held at Glenwood Oaks Restaurant 106 North Main St. Glenwood, IL on May 23, 2019 at 12:00. Donations can be made to Respond Now (a charitable organization helping families in need) 1439 Emerald Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60412.Respondnow.org for online condolences go to www.legacyoptions.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary