|
|
John W. Selldin, age 95; beloved husband of Josephine, nee Provenza; loving father of Sharon (the late Robert) Wedam; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Adam) Freed, Allison (Matthew) Fletcher and Nathan Wedam; great-grandfather of Hayden, Ella, Reid and Willa; dear uncle of David (Christine) Ciummo, Larry Ciummo and Rosalie (Phil) Grantham. Visitation, Wednesday, 10 a.m. until time of prayers, 11 a.m., at Lawrence Funeral Home 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Entombment All Saint Cemetery. For information 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 9, 2019