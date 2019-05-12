Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sterrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Sterrett II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John W. Sterrett II Obituary
John W. Sterrett II, 94, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy. Loving father of Gail (Kevin) Fenton, Jacquelyn (David) Mercer, Gregory, Richard (Jennie), Timothy, and the late Johnnie. Proud grandfather of John, Mary Grace, Carly, Sean, Emily, and Ava. Dear brother of Russell (Betty) and the late Barbara. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:15 am until time of funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now