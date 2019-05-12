|
John W. Sterrett II, 94, longtime resident of Glenview, at rest May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy. Loving father of Gail (Kevin) Fenton, Jacquelyn (David) Mercer, Gregory, Richard (Jennie), Timothy, and the late Johnnie. Proud grandfather of John, Mary Grace, Carly, Sean, Emily, and Ava. Dear brother of Russell (Betty) and the late Barbara. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:15 am until time of funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019