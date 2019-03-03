|
|
John W. Walsh, age 88, U.S. Air Force, Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of 64 years to Barbara (nee Marco); loving father of John (Margaret) Walsh, Kathryn Balaskovits, Patrick (Laura) Walsh and Kristine (Robert) Schultz; cherished grandpa of Sarah (Dan) Theberg, Jennifer Walsh, Brian Balaskovits, Melissa Walsh, Jason Balaskovits, Colleen Walsh, Kasey Walsh and Molly Walsh; proud great grandpa of Alyssa and Leah Theberg; dear brother of Dorothy (the late Joe) Schuck, Peggy (the late Dan) O'Herron and the late Marion Walsh. Lifelong Sox fan and proud retiree from Peoples Natural Gas. Please meet Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Eugene Church for 10 A.M. Mass. Interment Private. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 3 to Mar. 15, 2019