Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
John Walsh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Walsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John W. Walsh Obituary
John W. Walsh, age 88, U.S. Air Force, Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of 64 years to Barbara (nee Marco); loving father of John (Margaret) Walsh, Kathryn Balaskovits, Patrick (Laura) Walsh and Kristine (Robert) Schultz; cherished grandpa of Sarah (Dan) Theberg, Jennifer Walsh, Brian Balaskovits, Melissa Walsh, Jason Balaskovits, Colleen Walsh, Kasey Walsh and Molly Walsh; proud great grandpa of Alyssa and Leah Theberg; dear brother of Dorothy (the late Joe) Schuck, Peggy (the late Dan) O'Herron and the late Marion Walsh. Lifelong Sox fan and proud retiree from Peoples Natural Gas. Please meet Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Eugene Church for 10 A.M. Mass. Interment Private. For info www.kolbusmayfh.com or (773) 774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 3 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now