John W. Weaver II, 66, of Chicago passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 tragically in a plane crash while on a fishing trip with his sons John "Johnny" (40) and Matthew (38) on Mistastin Lake in Canada. John was born in Elkhart, Indiana to John W. Weaver, the former Mayor of Elkhart, and Norma A. (Richardson) Weaver. On May 24, 1975, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Elkhart he married his wife of 44 years, Linda Montandon, who also grew up in Elkhart and attended middle school and high school with him. John is survived by his wife, Linda Weaver of Chicago; their daughter, Sara (Alan) Weaver Wright of Marietta, GA; his daughter-in-law Anne Johnston Weaver of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Emma Ann, Zachary, Joshua, Andrew, Amber and Amanda; his sister, Cynthia Dunlop of Elkhart, IN and his brother, Robert (Melany) Weaver of Shipshewana, IN, his mother-in-law Dorothy Lingam of Laughlin, Nevada as well as his many loving nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steven Weaver, and niece Molly. His sons, John Weaver III (40) of South Bend, Indiana and Matthew Weaver (38) of Chicago, IL, were also on the plane that crashed and have not been found as of this date.
John received his BS and MS degrees in Civil and Geotechnical Engineering from Purdue University. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. John was the Founder and former Managing Principal of Weaver Consultants Group. In 2012, he was awarded the Civil Engineering Alumni Achievement Award by Purdue University. After obtaining two degrees from Purdue, John and his wife, Linda, began their lives helping his parents on a farm in Shipshewana, Indiana which has now been in the Weaver family for more than 150 years. For two years they milked cows every morning and night. They loved those two years because it taught them they could overcome challenges and that money was not the key to happiness. After two years, they decided it was time to get back to engineering. John was extremely proud that the Weaver group of companies – including Weaver Consultants Group, Landmarc Environmental Systems, Anchor Construction, and Sligo Systems – had grown into industry leaders with 19 offices and over 450 employees around the country. John was a generous, kind and loving man who impacted the lives of many. He was fun and witty. He loved his family and cared deeply for the employees and clients of the Weaver group of companies. He mentored many. He had many passions including fishing, bee keeping, smoking meats, making pheasant sausage, skiing, teasing his grandchildren, cheering on the Blackhawks and Cubs, playing cribbage with his wife, wine tastings and fine food, along with spending weekends at the family farm in Shipshewana hunting with loved ones. John's biggest regret in life was leaving the Cubs game after the 8th inning on August 12, 2018 when Bote hit a walk-off home run in the 9th inning!
Visitation is Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, IL 60610 until the 3:30 p.m. Memorial Service and Funeral Mass. Interment will be private in Shipshewana, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made for his granddaughter, Emma Ann, whose father, Matt passed away in the same crash http://gofundme.com/emma-ann-weaver. Michalik Funeral Home is assisting the family in Chicago and Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting the family in Indiana. Online condolences may be sent to www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019