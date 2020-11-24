John Walker Barriger IV, age 93, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at his home in Kenilworth, Ill. Born Aug. 3, 1927 in St. Louis, Jack graduated from the Mass. Institute of Technology and Yale and had a 36-year career with the Santa Fe Railway. Jack was a Trustee of Landmarks Illinois for 20 years, chairing its committee to save the the Reliance Building in Chicago's Loop. He also served on the board of the Hegeler Carus Foundation in LaSalle, IL. He is survived by a son, John Barriger V of Kenilworth, a daughter Catherine (Adam) Dunsby of Easton, Conn., and seven grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Dobson Barriger. A private Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church. Live streaming available at donnellanfuneral.com
. Private interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the J. W. Barriger III National Railroad Library at the University of Missouri, St. Louis. Info: donnellanfuneral.com
