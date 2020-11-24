1/2
John Walker Barriger IV
John Walker Barriger IV, age 93, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at his home in Kenilworth, Ill. Born Aug. 3, 1927 in St. Louis, Jack had a 36-year career with the Santa Fe Railway. He was a 20-year Trustee of Landmarks Illinois, chairing its committee to save the Reliance Building in the Loop. He also served on the board of the Hegeler Carus Foundation. He is survived by a son, John Barriger V of Kenilworth, a daughter Catherine (Adam) Dunsby of Easton, Conn., and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Evelyn Dobson Barriger. A private Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Private interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the J. W. Barriger III National Railroad Library at the University of Missouri, St. Louis.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
