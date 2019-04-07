Home

Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church
236 US Hwy 45
Indian Creek, IL
View Map
John Walter "Jack" Conway

John Walter "Jack" Conway Obituary
John "Jack" Walter Conway, 68 of Antioch, IL, formerly Buffalo Grove, IL; beloved husband of Gail (nee Gogola); loving father of Christine (Sean) Goodwin and Thomas Conway; dear grandfather of Lucas Goodwin; fond brother of Sandra (Peter) Smith and the late Randall Konieczny; cherished brother-in-law of Michael (Elizabeth) Gogola; adored uncle of many. Memorial Mass will be held on April 10th at 10AM at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US Hwy 45, Indian Creek, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a research fund that has been set-up in Jack's memory at http://giving.nm.org/johnconway. Info 847-395-4000 OR www.strangfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
