John Warda Obituary
John Warda, age 83 of Chicago, IL passed away on April 6th. John was the son of the late Abraham and Elizabeth Warda. John retired from Marshall Fields after 25 years. John was married to Geraldine (Genet) for 63 years. John was the father of John J. (Cyndi), the late Ronald, Geri Poull (James), the late Tracey Quintero (Bob), & Michael (Denise). Grandfather, great-grandfather, & uncle to many nieces & nephews
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
