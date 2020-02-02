Home

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:45 AM
St. Cletus Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map
John Warman, age 84 of LaGrange Park. Beloved husband of Marla Warman, nee Marquard for 57 years; loving father of Philip Warman, Elizabeth (Steven) Ayers, Mary Beth (Daniel) Kienzle and Steven (Susan) Warman, dear grandfather of Brian Ayers, Daniel Kienzle, Lauren (Taylor) Novinger, Kevin Kienzle and Sabrina Warman; brother of the late Robert A. Warman. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral Tuesday 11 A.M. to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange, Mass 11:45 A.M. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. John was a 30 year Assistant Vice President –Taxes for Nicor Gas and was proud to be a Former Chairman of the American Gas Association (Taxation Committee ), Tax Executive Institute and IL State Chamber of Commerce Taxation Committee; longtime member of the Chicago Tax Club. Memorials appreciated to St. Cletus Parish, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange, IL 60525 or the . Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
