John William Boldt
1947 - 2020
John William Boldt, Age 73, of Rhinelander WI, formerly of Deerfield IL passed peacefully in the arms of his family after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Elmhurst, IL on June 28, 1947 to the late Dorothea Ernst Boldt and the late Kenneth Boldt. John grew up in Cary Grove on the Fox River. His adult life was spent in mechanical pursuits and he was a longtime employee of John J. Cahill, Inc. in the HVAC field where he was a member of Local 597 Fitters Union. He is survived by his beloved wife Sue (Jecmen) of 42 years, his cherished daughters Amanda (Jamie) Byrd of Cottage Grove WI, and Sarabess Boldt of Grayslake, brother Kenneth (Susan) Boldt, sister Amie (Dean), along with nieces and a nephew. John had a passion for sportscar racing, being a member of and tireless volunteer racer in Madison SCC of the Midwestern Council of Sports Car Clubs, also longtime member of Sports Car Club of America. John spent his last days taking in the beauty of his beloved Pine Lake. He will be missed by his family, neighbors, and compound of racing friends. By his request there will be no services, but a celebration of life will be held next summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the James Beck Cancer Center at St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander, where we are eternally grateful for their wonderful, compassionate staff. You may leave your private condolences for the Boldt family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Boldt family.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
