John (Jack) William Ryder, dear husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin passed away on September 3rd. Jack was born on October 18, 1935 to Fannie and Otto Ryder in Belvidere, Illinois. Jack married Sharon Hogan in 1958 and celebrated 50 years of marriage before her death in 2009. A collegiate All-American swimmer at Iowa State University, Jack shared his love of swimming by starting Kiwanis youth swimming and diving in Belvidere and continued as a master swim member at the Rockford YMCA. Jack retired as Vice President of Development for U.S. Can Corporation. The highlight of his career was with the Gordon Bartels Company in Rockford and the many friendships made in his sales position. He served on the Belvidere planning commission, and as president of his condo association. Jack sailed, learned to crew in his retirement and was loyal to his Belvidere High School class of 1953. He is predeceased by his parents and wife. He is survived by his daughter Anne Ryder Kirchner, husband Jeff and grandson Jack of Chicago. Thanksgiving on Hilton Head Island will not be the same without a walk in the sand with Grandpa Jack and his namesake. Internment at Woodbine Cemetery. Memorial to the Parkinson's Foundation.





