John William Ryder
1935 - 2020
John (Jack) William Ryder, dear husband, father, grandfather, uncle and cousin passed away on September 3rd. Jack was born on October 18, 1935 to Fannie and Otto Ryder in Belvidere, Illinois. Jack married Sharon Hogan in 1958 and celebrated 50 years of marriage before her death in 2009. A collegiate All-American swimmer at Iowa State University, Jack shared his love of swimming by starting Kiwanis youth swimming and diving in Belvidere and continued as a master swim member at the Rockford YMCA. Jack retired as Vice President of Development for U.S. Can Corporation. The highlight of his career was with the Gordon Bartels Company in Rockford and the many friendships made in his sales position. He served on the Belvidere planning commission, and as president of his condo association. Jack sailed, learned to crew in his retirement and was loyal to his Belvidere High School class of 1953. He is predeceased by his parents and wife. He is survived by his daughter Anne Ryder Kirchner, husband Jeff and grandson Jack of Chicago. Thanksgiving on Hilton Head Island will not be the same without a walk in the sand with Grandpa Jack and his namesake. Internment at Woodbine Cemetery. Memorial to the Parkinson's Foundation.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Even as a teenager, I respected Jack’s intelligence and dry sense of humor. He always took time to talk to us at gatherings. My condolences, Anne, Jeff and Jack. So glad he was with you. Great to have seen you both at Laurent House. I won’t forget him, and that twinkle in his eye.
Cathy Junor
Family
September 11, 2020
I had the good fortune to be on the Planning Commission with Jack. When he needed to, he was an articulate and commanding presence. Boone County and Belvidere were fortunate for his contributions and critical thinking. Yet what I enjoyed most about Jack was the mutual respect and sense of humor that he and I developed personally. We loved making each other laugh, sometimes in the most stressful of situations. I was made better for my time with Jack. And I have always been blessed by his friendship. And that sense of humor we shared. Condolences to his family on your loss.
Steve and Kathy Steinke
Friend
September 11, 2020
Growing up with cousin Jack was always a pleasure. As a seven year younger cousin Jack seemed to have endless fun things to occupy our time. Included were trips to Woodbine in his 57 Ford convertible boat trips on the Kishwakee river and swimming in the Belvidere pool. Our mothers Edith isbell Ritchey and Fanny Isbell Ryder we’re close sisters. Warmest condolences to Jack’s dear family.
Lewis Ritchey
Family
September 11, 2020
Jack was a valued employee and member of the Gordon Bartels Company. Many friendships were developed over the years with the many longtime employees to whom my family was forever grateful. It was a pleasure to have known Jack.
Much sympathy to his family. I know he will be missed.
Sally Bartels Jouris
Sally Bartels Jouris
Friend
