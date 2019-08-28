|
Johnathan "Jack" Havens Newhall, 17, of Chicago, IL, passed away in Concord, NH on August 22, 2019 following an ATV accident. Born in Chicago on November 2, 2001, Jack attended Chicago City Day School K- 8th and was about to start his senior year at Northside College Preparatory High School. Jack leaves behind his loving parents, Scott and Dr. Kelly Newhall, his adoring brothers, Luke Jeffrey Newhall and Charles Beckett Newhall, his grandparents Gerald and Gwenn Klingler of Orlando, FL and Helen Newhall of Naples, FL, his aunt and uncles Reed and Tara Newhall and Dr. Lance Klingler, cousins Yell and Mackenzie Newhall and Lilia, Jonah and Malcolm Klingler, and countless other loving family and friends. Jack was a proud member of the Chicago Rowing Foundation Varsity Boys team and was being courted by a number of Ivy League schools for his rowing prowess and academic achievements. Jack had a special place in everyone's hearts and will be deeply missed. Services will be held Thursday August 29th at St.Chrysostom's Episcopal Church at 1:00 pm. A celebration of Jack's life will follow at the WMS Boathouse at Clark Park, 3400 N Rockwell St. from 3:30pm to 7:30 pm.
