Sister Johnette (Joanne) Sawyer, O.S.B. died on May 2, 2020, after three weeks of illness and hospitalization for COVID-19. She was born in Pueblo CO, the daughter of John A. Sawyer and Melvina Penn Sawyer. Sr. Johnette was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her sister Marilyn Graybill, her brother John Sawyer, extended family, and her Benedictine community. She entered the Benedictine Sisters in September 1955 and made final profession of vows in August 1960.She earned a BA in English (DePaul Chicago), an MA in Education (St. Mary Leavenworth KS), and an MA in Pastoral Ministry (Seattle U), and a sabbatical for Liturgical Studies at UND (South Bend). Sister taught in elementary parish schools, St Hilary and St. Symphorosa (Chicago), St. Michael's (Delta CO), St Leander (Pueblo CO), and for 40 years did pastoral ministry in Pueblo and the San Luis Valley (CO). In 2015 she moved to Chicago and served for five years in the Infirmary of St. Scholastica. Her loss is mourned by her Benedictine Community, her family, and by many among whom she ministered in the Pueblo diocese.
Sr. Johnette will be buried in Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City (CO), near a number of Benedictine Sisters who ministered in Colorado. For funeral info, 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Johnette's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
.