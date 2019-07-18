Home

Giancola Funeral Directors
7751 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-7751
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Hubbard Street Lofts
1821 W. Hubbard St. Suite 307
Chicago, IL
Johnnie Casey Obituary
Johnnie Casey, artist & stylist at Elizabeth Arden Red Door.

Loving dog dad of Lucky. Dear father of Jessie (Matt Dybala) Casey.

Popi of Caleb & Oliver. Fond brother of Melissa (Stephen) Koelsch. Uncle of Dawn Grosch, Casey Koelsch, Robin (Josh Therriault) Koelsch, Amanda Koelsch & the late Stephanie Koelsch. Great uncle of Leroy & Corrina Therriault.

Donations to my.pawschicago.org appreciated.

Celebration of Life & Art

Friday, July 19, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at

The Hubbard Street Lofts

1821 W. Hubbard St. Suite 307 Chicago, IL 60622

Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321 www.giancolafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
