Johnnie Casey, artist & stylist at Elizabeth Arden Red Door.
Loving dog dad of Lucky. Dear father of Jessie (Matt Dybala) Casey.
Popi of Caleb & Oliver. Fond brother of Melissa (Stephen) Koelsch. Uncle of Dawn Grosch, Casey Koelsch, Robin (Josh Therriault) Koelsch, Amanda Koelsch & the late Stephanie Koelsch. Great uncle of Leroy & Corrina Therriault.
Donations to my.pawschicago.org appreciated.
Celebration of Life & Art
Friday, July 19, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at
The Hubbard Street Lofts
1821 W. Hubbard St. Suite 307 Chicago, IL 60622
Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321 www.giancolafuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019