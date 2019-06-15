Flores , Johnny E. Johnny E. Flores, 58 years old of Waukegan passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1961 in Waukegan, IL to Simon G. Flores and Ana M. Flores. Johnny was a graduate of Waukegan East High and resided in Waukegan. He worked at Abbvie/Abbott Laboratories from where he recently retired after 37 years. After graduating from high school, he lived in Mexico for a short period of time to pursue a boxing career which was one of his passions. He was a big sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, and Chicago Bears.



Johnny is survived by his children, Latoya Flores (Demetrius Gordon), Arbre (Kayleen) Flores and Anthony Cole, grandchildren Tray Gordon, Kamila Flores, Anthony Cole Jr., Briana Cole, Demarion Cole, Honnestie Cole, Kingston Garland Cole, father Simon G. Flores, brothers Simon E. Flores, Jr. and Pedro Flores, sisters Anna (Barney) Flores-Perez and Lydia (Rodrigo) Fajardo, goddaughters Rosi Beltran and Ariceli Cruz and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Ana M. Flores, grandson Cameron Cole, and granddaughter Arbreanna Flores.



Johnny was a beautiful soul and loved being in the company of his family and friends. He will be sorely missed but will forever remain in our hearts. We love you Johnny.



Church services will be held at the Most Blessed Trinity Parrish, 450 Keller Avenue, Waukegan IL on Monday June 17, 2019 at 10am (time is tentative, please call 847-975-8756 to confirm).



