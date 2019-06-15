Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Peluyera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Peluyera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johnny Peluyera Obituary
Peluyera , Johnny Johnny Peluyera, age 16, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He is survived by his beloved parents: John Peluyera and Kelly Arroyo; sister, Vanessa Peluyera; brother, Cayden Peluyera; maternal grandmother, Catherine Arroyo; paternal grandfather, Jose Peluyera. Johnny is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Arroyo and grandmothers: Penny Peluyera and Janice Peluyera.

Johnny just finished up his sophomore year at Merrillville High School. He recently got his driver's license and was excited about his upcoming Junior year. Johnny was a sneaker head (he loved his Jordans!), car enthusiast (he loved those Trans-Ams) and dedicated Gamer. He especially loved to play Fortnite. He was a homebody and just an overall good kid! His life was taken by unnecessary violence and way too soon. He was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

As the words of Johnny's favorite song goes "I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road, I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more" Rest in heaven Johnny.

Funeral service will take place on Sunday, June 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at our Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnny's family. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Please call 219-980-1141 for information. www.mycalumetpark.com Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now