Peluyera , Johnny Johnny Peluyera, age 16, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He is survived by his beloved parents: John Peluyera and Kelly Arroyo; sister, Vanessa Peluyera; brother, Cayden Peluyera; maternal grandmother, Catherine Arroyo; paternal grandfather, Jose Peluyera. Johnny is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.



Preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Arroyo and grandmothers: Penny Peluyera and Janice Peluyera.



Johnny just finished up his sophomore year at Merrillville High School. He recently got his driver's license and was excited about his upcoming Junior year. Johnny was a sneaker head (he loved his Jordans!), car enthusiast (he loved those Trans-Ams) and dedicated Gamer. He especially loved to play Fortnite. He was a homebody and just an overall good kid! His life was taken by unnecessary violence and way too soon. He was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



As the words of Johnny's favorite song goes "I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road, I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more" Rest in heaven Johnny.



Funeral service will take place on Sunday, June 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at our Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) with visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnny's family. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Please call 219-980-1141 for information. www.mycalumetpark.com Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary