Johnston Richard Blakely, Jr., age 92, of Crystal Lake and formerly of St. Charles and Maywood, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 with his family by his side. John is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Geraldine Blakely; his children, Johnston (Patty) Blakely, Roberta (Adrian) Kasper, and William (Nancy) Blakely; his grandchildren, Theresa, Tom, Alan, Richard, Ryan, Marissa and Christopher; and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnston and Bertha Blakely; brothers, Burton (the late Joan) and Winston Blakely. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Burial will be held the following day, Monday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Donations may be made in Johnston's memory to at www.michaeljfox.org/donate or to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020