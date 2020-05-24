Our dearest mother, Jolan Schwass Horen, age 90, died on May 19, 2020, from complications of long-term illness and COVID-19. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, and lived in Lake Bluff, IL, and most recently, in Lincolnwood, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Robert J.; loving mother of Jolie Horen and Megan Horen (Tristan) Hoag; dear sister of Ernest and William (Fran) Schwass and Susan Schwass (loving partner, Harry-Peter Reichelt) Herpichboehm; cherished grandmother of Payton and Connor Hoag.
Jolan attended Olney High School and Pierce College before moving to Chicago and meeting her husband. It was in Chicago that she began to take up painting and also became the Director of the Deerpath Art League in Lake Forest, IL.
Jolan's artist statement says a lot about her: "The entire world is reborn in Spring. Starting in March, when the snow still drips from the branches of trees, and exploding into June, when a palpable vitality ignites the air, Spring reminds us more than any other season that life is cyclical. In Spring "trees leap up alive, "buds relax and spread," and the world, according to E. E. Cummings, is "puddle-wonderful." Crabapples blossom, poppies dance and irises flutter in the breeze, robins chirp. All play a role in this season of renewal. Throughout the entire year, my oil paintings are a constant reminder of Spring, an exhilarating season!
Initially, the Church of the Holy Spirit, in Lake Forest, and then Christ Church, in Winnetka, were a very important part of Jolan's life. Her friends, pastors, and faith provided great comfort and love to her over the years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, and member of the community. A beautiful woman with an infectious smile, quick wit, and endless positive outlook on life. The most important thing to her was being surrounded by her family and friends.
Interment will be private. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Contributions, in memory of Jolan, may be made to Christ Church (www.christchurchwinnetka.org), 470 Maple St., Winnetka, IL, 60093. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Beloved wife of the late Robert J.; loving mother of Jolie Horen and Megan Horen (Tristan) Hoag; dear sister of Ernest and William (Fran) Schwass and Susan Schwass (loving partner, Harry-Peter Reichelt) Herpichboehm; cherished grandmother of Payton and Connor Hoag.
Jolan attended Olney High School and Pierce College before moving to Chicago and meeting her husband. It was in Chicago that she began to take up painting and also became the Director of the Deerpath Art League in Lake Forest, IL.
Jolan's artist statement says a lot about her: "The entire world is reborn in Spring. Starting in March, when the snow still drips from the branches of trees, and exploding into June, when a palpable vitality ignites the air, Spring reminds us more than any other season that life is cyclical. In Spring "trees leap up alive, "buds relax and spread," and the world, according to E. E. Cummings, is "puddle-wonderful." Crabapples blossom, poppies dance and irises flutter in the breeze, robins chirp. All play a role in this season of renewal. Throughout the entire year, my oil paintings are a constant reminder of Spring, an exhilarating season!
Initially, the Church of the Holy Spirit, in Lake Forest, and then Christ Church, in Winnetka, were a very important part of Jolan's life. Her friends, pastors, and faith provided great comfort and love to her over the years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, and member of the community. A beautiful woman with an infectious smile, quick wit, and endless positive outlook on life. The most important thing to her was being surrounded by her family and friends.
Interment will be private. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Contributions, in memory of Jolan, may be made to Christ Church (www.christchurchwinnetka.org), 470 Maple St., Winnetka, IL, 60093. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.