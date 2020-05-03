Jolanta Jarosz
Stefania Jarosz, nee Oriwol, age 90, beloved wife of the late Marian; loving mother of Jolanta (Jim) McNamara, and Wanda (Miro) Kuprianczyk; dear grandmother of Stephanie (Matt) Guth, Adam Kuprianczyk, and family members in Poland. Stefania was a Polish Army veteran, a combatant in the Warsaw Uprising, a survivor of the Nazi POW camp at Oberlangen, and Vice-President of the Polish Home Army Association. Services for Jolanta are private. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
