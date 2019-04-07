|
Jolanta "Jolcha" Kaczor nee Wrona, age 79, passed away peacefully at her Arizona home on March 30th. Jolcha was the beloved wife of Casimir "Casey" Kaczor Sr. for 57 years. Inseparable till the end. A true love story. A loving mother to Mary Ann Kaczor and Casey (Ann) Kaczor Jr. Preceded in death by her parents, Janina and Tadeusz Wrona and brother Gregory Wrona. A wonderful grandmother to Jennifer, Chris and Michael Kaczor. From Warsaw, Poland she made Chicago her home for most of her life. Jolcha had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. Visitation Tuesday April 9th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral services will begin at 8:30am on Wednesday April 10th at the funeral home and will then proceed to St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info: 708.456.8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019