Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:45 AM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart
5835 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:15 AM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart
5835 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL
Jolanta M. Pawlikowski Obituary
Jolanta M. Pawlikowski (nee Zurczak), passed away January 19, 2020. Beloved wife for 60 years of Witold, loving mother of Beata (Andrius Tamulis); devoted grandmother of Kinga; sister of Andrew and Victor Zurczak.

Funeral, Friday, January 31, visitation from 9:45 and Mass at 11:15 at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, 5835 West Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Interment at Maryhill Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: PSO – ZHP, Inc. Girls' Division, 3102 Wesley Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402; the Kosciuszko Fnd., Chicago Chapter, 325 S. Chester Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068; or the Polish Jesuit Millennium Center, 5835 W. Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
