Jolanta M. Pawlikowski (nee Zurczak), passed away January 19, 2020. Beloved wife for 60 years of Witold, loving mother of Beata (Andrius Tamulis); devoted grandmother of Kinga; sister of Andrew and Victor Zurczak.
Funeral, Friday, January 31, visitation from 9:45 and Mass at 11:15 at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, 5835 West Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Interment at Maryhill Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: PSO – ZHP, Inc. Girls' Division, 3102 Wesley Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402; the Kosciuszko Fnd., Chicago Chapter, 325 S. Chester Ave., Park Ridge, IL 60068; or the Polish Jesuit Millennium Center, 5835 W. Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634
