Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
Jolene Kelly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Walter Catholic Church
140 W. Pine Avenue
Roselle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolene Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolene M. Kelly


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jolene M. Kelly Obituary
Jolene M. Kelly, nee Armstrong, age 52 of Elk Grove Village. Beloved wife of Bob Kelly. Loving mother of Ali and Ryan. Dear daughter of Jack and Judy. Sister to Jennifer and Jack.Jolene worked 28 years as a Treasury Operations Manager with Household International then becoming HSBC.Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral mass Monday, 11:00 AM at St. Walter Catholic Church, 140 W. Pine Avenue, Roselle. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to NET Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116 or at netrf.org/get-involved/give-now/. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now