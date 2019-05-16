|
Jolene M. Kelly, nee Armstrong, age 52 of Elk Grove Village. Beloved wife of Bob Kelly. Loving mother of Ali and Ryan. Dear daughter of Jack and Judy. Sister to Jennifer and Jack.Jolene worked 28 years as a Treasury Operations Manager with Household International then becoming HSBC.Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral mass Monday, 11:00 AM at St. Walter Catholic Church, 140 W. Pine Avenue, Roselle. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to NET Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Avenue, Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116 or at netrf.org/get-involved/give-now/. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019