August 4, 1940 – July 4, 2020



Jon Hedrich was born August 4, 1940, in Evanston, Illinois, to Ken and Edie Hedrich.



He attended Evanston High School and graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin with a degree in Psychology. Afterwards he returned to Chicago to start a career in finance with Lehman Brothers. He met his wife Merry and they lived in Northbrook, Illinois for 54 years where they raised their daughters Ginny and Carly.



His daughters remember how supported they felt by their dad. He was always there to cheer them on, never missing a game, meet, or performance.



Jon enjoyed more than 70 years of summer with his family at Silver Lake, Wisconsin, from the time that he was five years old. He loved waterskiing and causing mischief with his brother Jim in his younger years, hosting family and friends for many fun and memorable summer weekends, and windsurfing and sailing in his later years.







Jon and Merry were part-time residents of Key Biscayne, Florida and Aspen, Colorado where Jon loved to ski and where his two daughters and their families now live.







He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Meredith Nelson Hedrich; his two daughters and their spouses, Ginny and Pete Yang, Carly and Alex Rebeiz; grandchildren Bodhi Hedrich Yang and Alexa Meredith Yang; and his brother James W. Hedrich. He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth Nelson Hedrich and his parents Kenneth and Edith Hedrich.



The family wishes to thank Jon's amazing caregiver, Lisa Garcia.



Jon will be remembered for his humor, morality, and deep loyalty and love for all of his friends and family.





