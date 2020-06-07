Jonathan B. Black
Jonathan B. Black, age 38, of Mt. Prospect, loving son of Jeff and the late Cathy nee Mientus Black; dearest brother of Daniel (Heather) and Keith Black; cherished uncle of Catie, Graham, Reid and Suzanne; dear nephew of Nancy and Steven Weber; fond cousin of Christy (Michael) Pomaro, Lindsay (Matt) Skrip and Joanna (Brian) Martin; second cousin and friend of many. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Felix Bannon
Friend
