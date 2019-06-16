known to friends as "Joe," passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, at the age of 98 years old. A long term resident of Gary, IN, by way of Eufaula, AL, Joe made it his life's work to fight for civil rights and equality for ALL. During his remarkable life, he served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the NAACP and the USWA. He was also a Mason. He was a God fearing man, and an active member at Friendship Baptist Church in East Chicago. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Emma Nell, and son, Joseph. He leaves to celebrate his life: Daughter, Kathy (Shelbert), and son, William, Brothers Sandy, OC, Henry, Arthur, Sister, Rosalee, 6 Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Joe' s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with visitation from 9-11;00a.m. all at Friendship Baptist Church 4756 Melville Ave, East Chicago, IN 46312. Interment Evergreen Cemetery



Comer , Jonathan



