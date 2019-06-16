Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
4756 Melville Ave
East Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Comer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Comer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jonathan Comer Obituary
known to friends as "Joe," passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, at the age of 98 years old. A long term resident of Gary, IN, by way of Eufaula, AL, Joe made it his life's work to fight for civil rights and equality for ALL. During his remarkable life, he served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the NAACP and the USWA. He was also a Mason. He was a God fearing man, and an active member at Friendship Baptist Church in East Chicago. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Emma Nell, and son, Joseph. He leaves to celebrate his life: Daughter, Kathy (Shelbert), and son, William, Brothers Sandy, OC, Henry, Arthur, Sister, Rosalee, 6 Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Joe' s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 20, 2019 with visitation from 9-11;00a.m. all at Friendship Baptist Church 4756 Melville Ave, East Chicago, IN 46312. Interment Evergreen Cemetery

Comer , Jonathan

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.