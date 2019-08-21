Home

Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
STRANG FUNERAL HOME
1055 Main St.
ANTIOCH, IL
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
STRANG FUNERAL HOME
1055 Main St.
ANTIOCH, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
STRANG FUNERAL HOME
1055 Main St.
ANTIOCH, IL
JONATHAN G. WYNN

JONATHAN G. WYNN Obituary
Jonathan G. "Jon" Wynn: 30 of Bristol, WI; loving son of Kevin (Lisa Strang) Wynn and Christine (Jerry Smigla) Wynn; treasured brother of Connie Wynn; cherished uncle of Keagan L. Freeh; dear grandson of Gary and Mary Betters and the late John and Vera Wynn; significant other to Kristina Koehler and her children: Adrianna and Lillia; fond stepbrother of Michael Strang, Melissa (Bradley) Kienitz, Daniel Smigla and the late Ryan Smigla; step-uncle of Thomas, Tanner, and Nathan; and friend of many.

Memorial Service 10AM Saturday August 24, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002. Memorial Visitation from 3PM until 8PM Friday and from 9AM until services Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to a college fund for his niece Keagan Freeh c/o Connie Wynn. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
