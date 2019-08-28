Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Chrysostom's Episcopal Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Clark Park
3400 N Rockwell St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Newhall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Havens Newhall


2001 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Havens Newhall Obituary
Johnathan "Jack" Havens Newhall, 17, of Chicago, IL, passed away in Concord, NH on August 22, 2019 following an ATV accident. Born in Chicago on November 2, 2001, Jack attended Chicago City Day School K- 8th and was about to start his senior year at Northside College Preparatory High School. Jack leaves behind his loving parents, Scott and Dr. Kelly Newhall, his adoring brothers, Luke Jeffrey Newhall and Charles Beckett Newhall, his grandparents Gerald and Gwenn Klingler of Orlando, FL and Helen Newhall of Naples, FL, his aunt and uncles Reed and Tara Newhall and Dr. Lance Klingler, cousins Yell and Mackenzie Newhall and Lilia, Jonah and Malcolm Klingler, and countless other loving family and friends. Jack was a proud member of the Chicago Rowing Foundation Varsity Boys team and was being courted by a number of Ivy League schools for his rowing prowess and academic achievements. Jack had a special place in everyone's hearts and will be deeply missed. Services will be held Thursday August 29th at St.Chrysostom's Episcopal Church at 1:00 pm. A celebration of Jack's life will follow at the WMS Boathouse at Clark Park, 3400 N Rockwell St. from 3:30pm to 7:30 pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.