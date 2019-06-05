Jonathan Herbert Browne, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 64. Jon was born October 13, 1954 in Albany, NY to Margaret Hague (Raff) and Lester Browne. He spent the majority of his youth growing up overseas before he received his Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Florida State University in Tallahassee in 1978. He served as a business executive for multiple companies, to include as CFO for Maas Brothers and Whitehall Jewelers and as the CEO of Chernin's Shoes. On June 22, 1974 he married Kathryn Slama and they raised two children, Kelly and Jeffrey. Jon had a passion for sports and was an avid FSU football fan. He also loved dogs, particularly his basset hounds. He was a loving grandfather and adored seeing his grandchildren. Jon was known for his quick wit, humor, and big heart. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; his stepfather, Thomas Hague; his father, Lester; his first child, Tommy; and his brother, Douglas. Jon is survived by his wife, Kathy; children Jeff (wife, Jenna) and Kelly (husband, Kevin); grandchildren Lillian, Evelyn, Charlotte, Ethan and Isabelle; brother, William (wife DeeDee); and many loving extended family members. Jon will be laid to rest in Hendersonville, NC, in the mountains he loved. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary