Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Browne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Herbert "Jon" Browne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jonathan Herbert "Jon" Browne Obituary
Jonathan Herbert Browne, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 64. Jon was born October 13, 1954 in Albany, NY to Margaret Hague (Raff) and Lester Browne. He spent the majority of his youth growing up overseas before he received his Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Florida State University in Tallahassee in 1978. He served as a business executive for multiple companies, to include as CFO for Maas Brothers and Whitehall Jewelers and as the CEO of Chernin's Shoes. On June 22, 1974 he married Kathryn Slama and they raised two children, Kelly and Jeffrey. Jon had a passion for sports and was an avid FSU football fan. He also loved dogs, particularly his basset hounds. He was a loving grandfather and adored seeing his grandchildren. Jon was known for his quick wit, humor, and big heart. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; his stepfather, Thomas Hague; his father, Lester; his first child, Tommy; and his brother, Douglas. Jon is survived by his wife, Kathy; children Jeff (wife, Jenna) and Kelly (husband, Kevin); grandchildren Lillian, Evelyn, Charlotte, Ethan and Isabelle; brother, William (wife DeeDee); and many loving extended family members. Jon will be laid to rest in Hendersonville, NC, in the mountains he loved.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.