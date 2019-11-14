|
Jonathan Lee Neidlinger, loving husband, exceptional father, and adored son died on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019.
Jon was well-known as an innovative and successful entrepreneur. He partnered with his sister, Nora, to build the nora fleming giftware line into a nationally known brand.
Jon's energy was boundless. He was compassionate, authentic, curious, and charismatic. He was genuinely interested in other people, and his ability to make even the smallest social interaction memorable was uncanny.
Jon, with the love-of-his-life Britnee, created a home built on laughter, unconditional love, and a shared vision of happiness. His roles as a father and partner with Britnee were Jon's greatest successes; he would be the first to tell you this. The way he cherished his William ("Tiger") and Coco ("Rabbit") was something beautiful to behold - he never missed an opportunity to hug them, hold hands, or teach them how to be better.
Years ago Jon remarked to a friend that in Britnee, he had found "magic". That special magic, sparked when they first met, has blossomed into a foundation of love that will always fill Britnee, Will, and Coco's hearts - hearts where Jon will live on forever.
Jon was born on July 12, 1979 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He is survived by his wife, Britnee (Fierro) Neidlinger, son, William John Neidlinger, and daughter, Colette Lee Neidlinger.
Jon leaves behind his parents, Mary Ellen and John "Duke" Neidlinger; his sister, Nora Napientek; aunts and uncles; his loving nieces and nephews; his beloved cousins, his cherished friends, and his devoted work family at nora fleming.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 21st, 10:00 a.m. at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 700 W. Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60661. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , or Comer Children's Hospital https://giving.uchicago.edu/jonathan-neidlinger are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019