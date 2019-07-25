Born January 24, 1981 in Madison, Wisconsin, Jonathan died unexpectedly at 38 years of age, July 19, 2019 of a massive pulmonary embolism at Evanston Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Megan Greer, and their three sons, Griffin, Carter and Jackson; his parents Dr. Frank and Cathy Greer of Madison, WI; his sister, Natalie Nicholson of Minneapolis, MN and her husband, Jonny, and their children, Wyatt, Avery, and Hadley; and his grandmother, Betty Greer of Springfield, VA. He earned his business degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder and later a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) credential followed by an Executive MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. A devoted Packers' fan, Jonathan West Greer proudly displayed his Packers' stock certificate in his home office and wore his cheese head while watching games. Sports were always a passion. He was a board member of the Glencoe Baseball Association, coached baseball in Glencoe, and hockey in Winnetka. Services to be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jonathan's honor to Family Service of Glencoe, 675 Village Ct., Glencoe, IL, 60022. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019