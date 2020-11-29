Jonne Schwieder (nee Thompson), a 60-year resident of Park Ridge, passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2020. She was 85 years old. A graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School and William Woods College, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" (2011) and her parents, Edward and Juanita (nee Beuvers) Thompson. She is survived by her children Debra (Kenneth) Walusiak, Ginger (John) Aymond, and David (Meg) Schwieder; grandchildren Jessica (Peter) DeLong, Bennett Aymond, Eric Walusiak and Thompson & Greta Schwieder; and great-grandson, Charlie DeLong. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held, with interment at Town of Maine Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts appreciated to The Evans Scholars Foundation, www.wgaesf.org
. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com
