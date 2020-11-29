1/1
Jonne T. Schwieder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonne Schwieder (nee Thompson), a 60-year resident of Park Ridge, passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2020. She was 85 years old. A graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School and William Woods College, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" (2011) and her parents, Edward and Juanita (nee Beuvers) Thompson. She is survived by her children Debra (Kenneth) Walusiak, Ginger (John) Aymond, and David (Meg) Schwieder; grandchildren Jessica (Peter) DeLong, Bennett Aymond, Eric Walusiak and Thompson & Greta Schwieder; and great-grandson, Charlie DeLong. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held, with interment at Town of Maine Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts appreciated to The Evans Scholars Foundation, www.wgaesf.org. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences, please visit: www.ryan-parke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved