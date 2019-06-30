Jordan L. Van Wie, 87 of Valparaiso, In, formerly of Oak Forest, IL passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019. He was born May 16, 1932 to James and Edith Van Wie. He graduated from Lindblom High School in Chicago and proudly served in the United States Navy. He spent his career as a pipe fitter with RR Donnelley & Sons and after retiring enjoyed getting together with other members of The Lakeside Press Retired Employees Club. Van enjoyed gardening and yard work, woodworking, bicycling, reading and most of all traveling (especially cruising) with his beloved wife, Doris. He was known for his ability to make people laugh and come up with a joke for any occasion. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. On April 27, 1957, he married Doris Johnson, who survives along with their daughters: Denise (Mark) Schmidtke of Valparaiso, Diane Van Wie of Elgin, IL, Donna (Ray) Fron of Stickney, IL; grandchildren: Kristin (Chris) Jones, Sarah Schmidtke, Andrew (Steph Gray) Schmidtke, Tyler Grace Bushen, Clair Fron, Vanessa Fron; great-grandchildren: Avery and Isla Jones and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. We will be celebrating Van's life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019