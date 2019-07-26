Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
United Hebrew Temple
13788 Conway Rd.
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Jordan Stuart Pitler

Jordan Stuart Pitler Obituary
Jordan Stuart Pitler, age 81, beloved husband of Marilen Pitler; loving father of Amy (Jay) Stillwell, Lisa (Matt) Schoemehl and Mike (Rachel) Pitler; cherished Papa J of Brandon, Alexis, Lorelei, Hailey, Samuel Alder and Alex Hawthorn; dear brother of Bobbi (Herb) Dubrow and the late Carole Winsky; treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. Cryptside service Sunday, July 28, 1:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Beth Shearim Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis Chapter. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
