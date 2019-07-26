|
Jordan Stuart Pitler, age 81, beloved husband of Marilen Pitler; loving father of Amy (Jay) Stillwell, Lisa (Matt) Schoemehl and Mike (Rachel) Pitler; cherished Papa J of Brandon, Alexis, Lorelei, Hailey, Samuel Alder and Alex Hawthorn; dear brother of Bobbi (Herb) Dubrow and the late Carole Winsky; treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. Cryptside service Sunday, July 28, 1:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Beth Shearim Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis Chapter. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019