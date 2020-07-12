1/
Jorge Bouso
Jorge Bouso, 69, of Chicago; beloved husband and best friend of 35 years to Elvia; loving father of Michael (Rica) and Jennifer; cherished brother of Hector (Valerie); dear uncle of Carolyn and Jacqueline; adored son of the late Candido and Graciela; fond uncle and friend to many. Jorge loved life and lived it to the fullest; making music, eating good food, traveling and spending time with the people he adored, his family. He will be missed every day. Services and Interment Private with a Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements entrust to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
