Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Niles, IL
Jorge H. Alfonso, 78, passed away on January 4, 2019. He is survived by two children, Caroline and David; four grandchildren, Emma, Gabriela, Carly, and Avery; a great aunt, Gilma; and eight siblings. He immigrated from Colombia in the 1960s. He was a loyal employee for Delta Airlines for over 25 years. He was a devout Catholic and lover of travelling, cars, and the TV show Jeopardy. A funeral mass will be held for Jorge at St. John Brebeuf Church in Niles on July 13 at 10:00 AM. All are welcome. His ashes will then be placed at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
